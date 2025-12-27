Italy's Parliament Approves Controversial Public Tender Reform

Italy's parliament has passed a reform that eases oversight and penalties concerning public tenders, sparking backlash from judges and opposition lawmakers. They argue it could lead to reckless spending and legal violations.

Introduced by Giorgia Meloni's coalition two years prior, the legislation reduces the authority of Italy's court of auditors, which ensures adherence to national and European Union regulations on public fund usage. Meloni's right-wing party has frequently contended with judiciary branches, accusing them of leftist bias and obstructing government initiatives, including public infrastructure and immigration policies.

Recently, the auditors' court declined to approve a major government project connecting Sicily to the mainland, which Meloni criticized as undue interference. The reform, passed by the Senate with a 93 to 51 vote, includes a clause for administrators limiting financial penalties to 30% of losses or two years' salary. It introduces a 'silence means consent' rule, allowing spending authorizations if unanswered within 30 days. While the government argues it will expedite economic recovery by mitigating political reluctance on public works, critics warn of potential financial mismanagement. This reform precedes a major overhaul of Italy's judiciary system, which will face a referendum in spring.