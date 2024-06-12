Wildlife SOS Rescues Monkey from Prime Minister's House Amidst Heat Stroke Scare!

The Wildlife SOS Rapid Response unit has come to the aid of a one-year-old male monkey suffering from heat stroke and hyperthermia at the Prime Minister's House on Lok Kalyan Marg. The NGO urgently dispatched its team following a distress call, successfully rescuing the dehydrated and lethargic animal.

The monkey received prompt medical care at Wildlife SOS' treatment facility, where intravenous fluids, multivitamin fluid therapy, and oral rehydration salts were administered. The veterinary team confirmed severe dehydration but has reported significant improvement in the monkey's health following immediate intervention.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, emphasized the importance of swift action in heat stroke cases to ensure animal welfare. Applauding the Prime Minister's House staff, Wasim Akram, Director of Special Projects at Wildlife SOS, highlighted the collaborative effort that led to the monkey's speedy recovery. The animal remains under observation to ensure complete recuperation.

