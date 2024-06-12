Left Menu

Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze at Athens Cookware Factory

Dozens of firefighters were deployed to tackle a large blaze at a cookware factory in Athens. The fire caused thick black smoke to spread across northern suburbs. No people were reported trapped inside, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown. Residents were advised to stay indoors.

AI Generated Representative Image

Dozens of firefighters were battling a blaze at a cookware factory in Athens on Wednesday that sent thick plumes of black smoke into the air, the fire service said.

The cause of the fire shortly after 3:30 pm was not immediately known, but state broadcaster ERT reported there had been an explosion. There were no reports of people trapped inside the factory in the suburb of Kifisia, a spokesperson for the fire service said.

Rolls of melted plastic where seen inside the factory. Greece's civil protection authority warned residents of nearby areas to stay indoors to protect themselves from the fumes as a dense cloud spread over the capital's northern suburbs.

A firefighting helicopter was trying to douse the flames, assisted by 15 trucks and 45 firefighters on the ground.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

