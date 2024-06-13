Devastation in Sikkim: Landslides Claim One Life, Five Missing

At least one person was killed and five others went missing as massive landslides triggered by incessant rainfall caused devastation in Sikkim's Mangan district, officials reported on Thursday.

Authorities disclosed that landslides blocked road sections and inundated or damaged several houses, with electricity poles swept away.

A body was recovered in Pakshep area of Mangan, while three individuals went missing from Ambithang near Rangrang and two others from Pakshep.

In Geythang, three houses were damaged, while Nampathang near Pentok saw multiple homes devastated and roads obstructed.

The Bringbong police outpost had to be relocated due to a landslide that also damaged the foundation of a bridge at Sankalan.

Mobile network services were disrupted in North Sikkim, prompting the district administration to request an SDRF team with supplies for Mangan, officials noted.

Mangan District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri convened an urgent meeting with various departmental heads to address the crisis.

An earthmover was dispatched near Mangshila Degree College to clear road debris.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, attending BJP leader Pema Khandu's swearing-in ceremony in Arunachal Pradesh, coordinated with North district authorities for a swift disaster response.

Tamang stated, 'Efforts are underway to provide every possible support to the victims and affected families, including recovery assistance, temporary settlement, and provision of basic needs.'

'The state government stands firmly with the victims of this unfortunate incident, pledging utmost support to the bereaved families and all those affected by the landslides,' he added.

The Chief Minister will return soon to personally oversee rescue and relief operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)