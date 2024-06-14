Left Menu

Delhi Faces Worsening Water Crisis Amid Reduced Yamuna Flow

Delhi Water Minister Atishi highlighted a steady decline in water production in the city due to reduced water flow from Haryana to the Yamuna River. The city's water production has fallen from 1,005 MGD to 939 MGD within a week, urging residents to conserve water.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Friday highlighted the alarming decline in water production in the national capital, attributing it to reduced water flow from Haryana to the Yamuna River.

The AAP government has accused Haryana of not releasing Delhi's share of water, exacerbating the crisis.

Atishi noted that the city's water production, ordinarily 1,005 MGD under normal conditions, has decreased drastically to 939 MGD over the past week. She appealed to residents to use water judiciously due to the prevailing shortage.

Sharing detailed figures, she reported a continuous decline from 1,002 MGD on June 6 to 919 MGD on June 11, before a slight recovery to 951 MGD on June 12, then dipping again to 939 MGD on June 13.

