KwaZulu-Natal Seeks Permanent Solutions for Storm-Affected Residents

eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, announced that temporary repairs to the Southern Aqueduct in south Durban will be completed by September this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:50 IST
The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government is actively working on permanent solutions for residents impacted by recent storms. "We are working closely with the eThekwini Municipality and the Provincial Department of Human Settlements to find quick solutions for sheltering those affected. SASSA [South African Social Security Agency] continues to capture applications for Social Relief of Distress food vouchers in response to the devastating storm in uThongathi," said KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, on Thursday.

In uThongathi, the eMagwaveni settlement continues its mop-up operations as residents rebuild their homes after a devastating tornado that caused significant loss of life, property, and livelihoods.

eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, announced that temporary repairs to the Southern Aqueduct in south Durban will be completed by September this year. Kaunda, accompanied by Deputy Mayor Zandile Myeni and Human Settlements and Infrastructure Deputy Chairperson Bheki Mngwengwe, visited the aqueduct on Thursday to assess the progress of its replacement.

In April, Kaunda introduced a contractor to begin replacing the 30km bulk pipe that supplies water to uMlazi, KwaMakhutha, Folweni, Chatsworth, and Shallcross. "While the R1.2 billion project is underway, the contractor is also doing temporary repairs on the existing pipeline to ensure reliable water supply in the southern areas. The temporary repairs will be completed in September this year, and the entire project will take 24 months to complete," Kaunda said.

Once fully repaired, the pipeline will significantly improve water supply to southern Durban areas. The efforts by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government and eThekwini Municipality demonstrate a commitment to restoring normalcy and improving infrastructure for the affected communities.

