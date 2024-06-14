Left Menu

Thane Officials Crack Down on Unsafe Buildings Pre-Monsoon

Civic officials in Thane, Maharashtra, are taking decisive action to disconnect water and electricity supplies to residents in unsafe buildings ahead of the monsoon. Commissioner Saurabh Rao has called for an urgent list of C-1 buildings, mandating immediate evacuation of high-risk structures to prevent potential hazards.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:32 IST
Thane Officials Crack Down on Unsafe Buildings Pre-Monsoon
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Thane, Maharashtra: Civic officials have been instructed to cut off water and electricity supplies to residents in buildings deemed dangerous ahead of the monsoon season, an official said on Friday.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has tasked assistant municipal commissioners with compiling a list of C-1 buildings that pose safety risks and urging occupants to vacate these premises immediately.

During a Friday meeting attended by suburban engineers, assistant commissioners, and health officers, Rao outlined a comprehensive strategy to tackle the challenges posed by the upcoming monsoon. Part of the plan includes disconnecting utilities in occupied high-risk buildings to mitigate potential dangers.

A total of 96 high-risk buildings were identified, with urgent action required for 37 currently occupied structures. Additionally, Rao ordered the removal of hoardings lacking stability certificates or those exceeding approved sizes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024