Thane Officials Crack Down on Unsafe Buildings Pre-Monsoon

Thane, Maharashtra: Civic officials have been instructed to cut off water and electricity supplies to residents in buildings deemed dangerous ahead of the monsoon season, an official said on Friday.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has tasked assistant municipal commissioners with compiling a list of C-1 buildings that pose safety risks and urging occupants to vacate these premises immediately.

During a Friday meeting attended by suburban engineers, assistant commissioners, and health officers, Rao outlined a comprehensive strategy to tackle the challenges posed by the upcoming monsoon. Part of the plan includes disconnecting utilities in occupied high-risk buildings to mitigate potential dangers.

A total of 96 high-risk buildings were identified, with urgent action required for 37 currently occupied structures. Additionally, Rao ordered the removal of hoardings lacking stability certificates or those exceeding approved sizes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)