Thane Officials Crack Down on Unsafe Buildings Pre-Monsoon
Civic officials in Thane, Maharashtra, are taking decisive action to disconnect water and electricity supplies to residents in unsafe buildings ahead of the monsoon. Commissioner Saurabh Rao has called for an urgent list of C-1 buildings, mandating immediate evacuation of high-risk structures to prevent potential hazards.
- Country:
- India
Thane, Maharashtra: Civic officials have been instructed to cut off water and electricity supplies to residents in buildings deemed dangerous ahead of the monsoon season, an official said on Friday.
Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has tasked assistant municipal commissioners with compiling a list of C-1 buildings that pose safety risks and urging occupants to vacate these premises immediately.
During a Friday meeting attended by suburban engineers, assistant commissioners, and health officers, Rao outlined a comprehensive strategy to tackle the challenges posed by the upcoming monsoon. Part of the plan includes disconnecting utilities in occupied high-risk buildings to mitigate potential dangers.
A total of 96 high-risk buildings were identified, with urgent action required for 37 currently occupied structures. Additionally, Rao ordered the removal of hoardings lacking stability certificates or those exceeding approved sizes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
W Bengal: Siliguri Mayor says drinking water supply contaminated; civic body provides pouches, tankers
Delhi Government Appeals to Supreme Court for Immediate Water Supply Amid Heat Crisis
Haryana Exceeds Water Supply Commitments Amidst Delhi's Accusations
Water Wars: Delhi Alleges Haryana's Deliberate Water Supply Cut
Supreme Court Directs Delhi to Approach UYRB for Water Supply