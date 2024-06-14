Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Five Lives in Behta Hajipur; Urgent Need for Fire Safety Reforms

A devastating fire in Behta Hajipur, Delhi, claimed five lives and left a woman critically injured. The fire, caused by a short circuit, rapidly spread due to illegal foam storage. Rescue efforts were hampered by narrow lanes and encroachment. Authorities plan awareness drives to improve fire safety.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:37 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire in Behta Hajipur, Delhi, led to the loss of five lives and left a woman severely injured, according to police reports on Friday.

Her six-year-old nephew, Arsh Rehman, who sustained 25 percent burns, has been discharged from the hospital, officials confirmed.

The fire, which broke out on Wednesday night, was attributed to a short circuit on the ground floor of a building used for foam storage and fabrication work. The blaze rapidly spread through the two-storied house, containing a mix of foam and chemicals, police said.

Among the deceased were Saiful Rehman (35), his wife Nazira (32), daughter Isra (7), seven-month-old Faiz, and Parveen (25). Uzma, 22, and Arsh managed to escape to a balcony and were rescued by neighbors using a ladder.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal mentioned the building owner did not alert the fire brigade immediately because he was operating illegally. Despite fire tenders reaching nearby within minutes, they faced obstacles due to narrow lanes and encroachment, resorting to a 300-meter hose pipe to contain the fire.

In response, authorities plan to initiate awareness programs with civic bodies to keep roads and streets clear of encroachments, ensuring timely access for emergency services.

