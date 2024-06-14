Left Menu

Haryana's Aggressive Flood Prevention Drive: Minister's Directives for 2023 Monsoon Preparedness

Haryana's Minister of State for Irrigation and Water Resources, Abhe Singh Yadav, visited flood-damaged villages in the Ambala and Kurukshetra districts. He directed officials to implement flood preventive measures and complete necessary works before June 30. The focus is on strengthening embankments and maintaining vigilance during the 2023 monsoon season.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-06-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 23:36 IST
In a move aimed at minimizing future flood damage, Haryana's Minister of State for Irrigation and Water Resources, Abhe Singh Yadav, conducted an on-ground inspection of affected areas in Ambala and Kurukshetra districts.

Yadav issued a stern directive to officials to expedite flood prevention measures, particularly in flood-prone regions. Emphasis was placed on cleaning and widening drains and strengthening embankments by June 30.

Highlighting the severity of the previous monsoon season, where 680 villages were inundated, Yadav urged residents to stay alert and report any flood-related concerns to authorities immediately.

