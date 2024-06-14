Haryana's Aggressive Flood Prevention Drive: Minister's Directives for 2023 Monsoon Preparedness
Haryana's Minister of State for Irrigation and Water Resources, Abhe Singh Yadav, visited flood-damaged villages in the Ambala and Kurukshetra districts. He directed officials to implement flood preventive measures and complete necessary works before June 30. The focus is on strengthening embankments and maintaining vigilance during the 2023 monsoon season.
- Country:
- India
In a move aimed at minimizing future flood damage, Haryana's Minister of State for Irrigation and Water Resources, Abhe Singh Yadav, conducted an on-ground inspection of affected areas in Ambala and Kurukshetra districts.
Yadav issued a stern directive to officials to expedite flood prevention measures, particularly in flood-prone regions. Emphasis was placed on cleaning and widening drains and strengthening embankments by June 30.
Highlighting the severity of the previous monsoon season, where 680 villages were inundated, Yadav urged residents to stay alert and report any flood-related concerns to authorities immediately.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi govt's plea for release of surplus water: SC says emergent meeting of Upper Yamuna River Board be held on June 5.
SC directs Delhi govt to submit application for supply of water to Upper Yamuna River Board on humanitarian grounds by 5 pm.
Upper Yamuna River Board shall convene meeting on Friday and decide on Delhi govt's application for water supply at the earliest, says SC.