Haryana's Aggressive Flood Prevention Drive: Minister's Directives for 2023 Monsoon Preparedness

In a move aimed at minimizing future flood damage, Haryana's Minister of State for Irrigation and Water Resources, Abhe Singh Yadav, conducted an on-ground inspection of affected areas in Ambala and Kurukshetra districts.

Yadav issued a stern directive to officials to expedite flood prevention measures, particularly in flood-prone regions. Emphasis was placed on cleaning and widening drains and strengthening embankments by June 30.

Highlighting the severity of the previous monsoon season, where 680 villages were inundated, Yadav urged residents to stay alert and report any flood-related concerns to authorities immediately.

