BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala

The BJP in Kerala has criticized the Congress-led UDF for forming alliances with radical Islamic organizations like Jamaat-e-Islami. BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that such an alliance endangers democracy in India. The accusations come amidst continuing political tensions in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-12-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 12:33 IST
The BJP in Kerala has launched an attack on the opposition Congress-led UDF, accusing it of forming alliances with extremist Islamic organizations, including the Jamaat-e-Islami and its political wing, the Welfare Party. The remarks were made by BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a Facebook post.

Chandrasekhar's comments have sparked significant discourse, with the ruling CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also criticizing the UDF and Congress for allegedly accepting support from radical groups during recent elections. The BJP chief urged unity against extremist infiltration into democratic institutions.

The controversy has further intensified as the Social Democratic Party of India, linked to the banned Popular Front of India, reportedly extended support to the UDF in local elections. As the debate continues, there has been no immediate response from Congress or the UDF.

