High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Zelenskiy's Crucial Peace Meeting Amid Escalating Conflict

Russia intensified its military offensive against Ukraine with missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and other regions. The attacks occurred just before a significant diplomatic meeting between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing the dire need for a negotiated peace settlement.

Zelenskiy indicated that the discussions in Florida would cover key aspects such as post-conflict territorial control. Despite ongoing hostilities, diplomatic efforts led by the U.S. are reportedly nearing completion. Ukrainian authorities highlighted the urgency of such talks, especially following renewed assaults on the country's vital energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Trump and European leaders signal cautious optimism about the dialogue's potential to reach a peaceful resolution. However, key issues like control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant remain contentious, with differing approaches outlined by the involved parties.