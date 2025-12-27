Delhi Police Amp Up Security for a Safe New Year Celebration
The Delhi Police has intensified security for New Year's Eve, deploying nearly 20,000 personnel to manage unruly behavior, drunken driving, and traffic violations. Security is heightened at city borders, while special traffic plans are in place for high footfall areas. Routine verification drives are underway at various locations.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to ensure a safe New Year's celebration, Delhi Police have ramped up security measures across the city, focusing on curbing drunken driving and unruly behavior.
Nearly 20,000 personnel, including traffic police and paramilitary forces, are deployed to maintain law and order. Special attention is given to the city's borders, with expectations of increased visitors from neighboring states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Detailed plans have been set for handling traffic offenses, with checkpoints and breath analyzers to deter violations. Additional focus areas include popular gathering spots like Connaught Place and India Gate, where heavy crowds are expected.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Police
- New Year
- security
- traffic
- drinking laws
- borders
- checkpoints
- enforcement
- celebrations
ALSO READ
Operation Secure Borders: Intensified Security Check Initiatives Ahead of New Year
Cracking Down on Cross-Border Narcotics: Arrest of Nigerian Trafficker in India
Vigilant Borders: Assam's Crackdown on Illegal Entry
NCB Busts Hashish Oil Trafficking Network in Andhra Pradesh
Akhilesh Yadav's Critique: Traffic Chaos in Lucknow Amid VVIP Visits