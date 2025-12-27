Delhi Police Amp Up Security for a Safe New Year Celebration

In a bid to ensure a safe New Year's celebration, Delhi Police have ramped up security measures across the city, focusing on curbing drunken driving and unruly behavior.

Nearly 20,000 personnel, including traffic police and paramilitary forces, are deployed to maintain law and order. Special attention is given to the city's borders, with expectations of increased visitors from neighboring states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Detailed plans have been set for handling traffic offenses, with checkpoints and breath analyzers to deter violations. Additional focus areas include popular gathering spots like Connaught Place and India Gate, where heavy crowds are expected.