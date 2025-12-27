Left Menu

Tarique Rahman's Emotional Return: Paying Tribute Amid Political Tensions

Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, returned from self-exile to visit Dhaka University and honor slain student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, escalating the political tension ahead of national elections. Security was heightened during his visit as it interrupted normal traffic flow.

Tarique Rahman's Emotional Return: Paying Tribute Amid Political Tensions
Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), made a significant return to the public eye this weekend by visiting the graves of late student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam at Dhaka University under stringent security measures.

Hadi, a key figure in the 2024 uprising and parliamentary candidate, was killed this month in a politically charged attack, intensifying tensions before the national elections. Rahman's visit briefly disrupted traffic as law enforcement authorities secured the area, indicating the gravity of the occasion.

This marked Rahman's return to Bangladesh after years in self-exile since 2008, underscoring his continued influence in the nation's turbulent political landscape. His visit is seen by many as a strategic move amidst the high-stakes political climate.

