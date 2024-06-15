Delhi's Water Crisis Deepens: AAP Appeals to Haryana for Humanitarian Aid

Amid an escalating water crisis in the national capital, the Delhi government has made an urgent appeal to Haryana to release additional water into the Yamuna River on humanitarian grounds. Senior AAP leader and water minister Atishi revealed on Saturday that the shortage has led to a production deficit of 70 million gallons per day (MGD) due to a lack of raw water in the Munak canal and Wazirabad reservoir.

The usual water production in Delhi, approximately 1,002 MGD, declined to 932 MGD on Friday. Minister Atishi stated that the government has urged Haryana to provide additional water to aid Delhi residents, cautioning that discussions about the share of Yamuna water can be held after heatwave conditions subside. Despite a meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board on Friday, no solution was found for the crisis.

Remarkably, Himachal Pradesh has offered to supply unused water to Delhi, as assured by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. Minister Atishi also disclosed that an assessment of areas devoid of water and an increase in water tankers were discussed at a meeting with Delhi Jal Board officials on Saturday. Currently, DJB tankers make around 10,000 trips per day, delivering 10 MGD in water-scarce areas, with emergency tube wells operational in places like Bawana, Dwarka, and Nangloi to aid local residents.

