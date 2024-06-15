Left Menu

New tourism policy to attract investments: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru can become a tourist hub besides being the IT capital, he added.He said the government will also be inviting new tenders for a sky deck an observation deck in Bengaluru.Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh were traditional tourist places in Bengaluru. We will be inviting new tenders for the sky deck in the next 8-10 days, he said.We are also planning to develop Brindavana on the lines of Disney land.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-06-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 17:57 IST
New tourism policy to attract investments: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said that the state was planning to come out with a new tourism policy to attract investments into the industry.

Speaking at the event 'Dakshin Bharat Utsav' jointly organised by Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Karnataka Tourism Department, he said, ''A good tourism policy will be able to attract industrialists and investments. When industrialists do well, the government gets more revenue, more jobs are created for the people and the industry grows.'' ''There are many representatives from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Telangana. I request them to share their experiences here. Karnataka is looking to develop its 300-km long coastline. Bengaluru can become a tourist hub besides being the IT capital,'' he added.

He said the government will also be inviting new tenders for a sky deck (an observation deck) in Bengaluru.

''Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh were traditional tourist places in Bengaluru. In order to create new tourist spots for new generation of people, we have planned a sky deck in Bengaluru. We will be inviting new tenders for the sky deck in the next 8-10 days,'' he said.

''We are also planning to develop Brindavana on the lines of Disney land. Budgetary allocations have been made in the last budget for this,'' he said.

The GST of 18 per cent is killing the tourism industry. If businesses lose more than half the money to taxes, they will not be motivated enough to invest more. It is important that the people and the industry raise these issues, Shivakumar said.

He urged the investors and industrialists in the tourism industry to submit their demands in writing to the government. ''We need you to walk with us in our journey to improve tourism in the state,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024