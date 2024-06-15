After early arrival on Jun 11, monsoon fails to progress in Gujarat in last 4 days: IMD

After entering Gujarat four days in advance, the southwest monsoon has not progressed to other parts of the state in the last four days due to unfavourable conditions, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said on Saturday.

The southwest monsoon made its onset in Navsari in south Gujarat on June 11 but has not progressed since due to unfavourable conditions, said Ramashray Yadav, scientist at IMD's Ahmedabad met centre.

''The southwest monsoon typically enters Gujarat on June 15 and progresses further to Ahmedabad and other parts, including some areas of Saurashtra, by June 20. By June 25, the monsoon covers most parts of Saurashtra, and it covers all of Gujarat by June 30,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast light thunderstorms in isolated places in many districts in the state over the next five days. As per the forecast, south Gujarat districts, Valsad as well as the neighbouring Union Territory of Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli are likely to receive heavy rainfall on June 19.

Some areas received pre-monsoon rain on Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday evening, parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat received rainfall with thunderstorms, as per data released by Gandhinagar-based State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

It said Gariadhar and Jesar in Bhavnagar district received 25 millimetres rainfall between 4pm and 6pm on Saturday, while Amreli and Morbi in Saurashtra as well as Navsari, Valsad and Surat in the southern part of the state also received some rain.

