Kerala health dept issues guidelines to prevent avian flu outbreak

Kerala state Health Department on Saturday issued special guidelines to prevent the spread of avian flu.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of guidelines and technical aspects was issued after a meeting of the Rapid Response Team, chaired by Health Minister Veena Geroge.

The action was taken after the confirmation of avian flu among ducks and crows at Cherthala, the minister said in a release.

George said as part of it, people connected to the avian sector will be monitored.

''People with heavy body pain, cough, cold, and breathlessness will be closely monitored and will create awareness among the public,'' she said.

The health department said the flu was reported from parts of Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts of the state.

The minister also urged the public to inform the health department in case of any unnatural deaths among birds, including crows.

''Public should not handle dead birds or infected ones. The meat and eggs should be consumed only after proper cooking,'' the release said.

Avian flu infection among humans was not reported from Kerala until now, the release said adding that proper precautions should be taken.

Avian flu (H5N1), is a type of avian influenza virus that causes disease in birds. Though rare, the virus could be transmitted to humans, it said.

Bird deaths, including that of crows, chickens, quail and storks, were reported from Alappuzha district in the past few days.

A few days ago, the Animal husbandry Department (AHD) confirmed bird flu in crows for the first time in the state in Muhamma grama panchayat of Alappuzha.

Meanwhile, the rapid response teams of the AHD have been carrying out bird culling in the hotspots near the region.

