Authorities in UP's Balrampur dig linear water channels to conserve water, fill up wells

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 16-06-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 19:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Balrampur district administration has started digging linear water channels in 793 village panchayats under its jurisdiction to provide relief to animals and birds in this scorching heat and conserve water, a senior official said on Sunday.

The drive will help in preventing fires and floods, and in irrigation work, the official said, adding that 5.84 lakh MNREGA workers will be employed.

District Magistrate of Balrampur Arvind Kumar Singh said the campaign started from the Jigana village panchayat area of Shridat Ganj block and Imaliya Banghusra of Uttaraula block.

The work of digging linear water channels has started at 1,500 places simultaneously, he said.

Singh said Rs 13.85 crore is expected to be spent on this scheme. He said far-reaching results will be seen from the 'Gul Khodo Mahaa Abhiyaan' (mega campaign of digging linear water channels) and along with water conservation, it will also help in improving the groundwater level.

Singh also said that Balrampur district is often hit by floods. The flood water flowing into the linear channels will help in flood control and later, the same flood water will prove to be a boon for irrigation.

This will prove to help prevent incidents of fire in villages as well, he said and added that this campaign will help save the lives of animals and birds by filling water in the wells.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

