Brajesh Kumar Singh Nominated for Canara Bank's Top Post

Brajesh Kumar Singh has been recommended by the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) for the role of Managing Director at Canara Bank. Singh, currently the Executive Director at Indian Bank, is set to succeed K Satyanarayana Raju. The final decision awaits approval from the cabinet committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:42 IST
  Country:
  • India

Brajesh Kumar Singh has been put forward by the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) for appointment as the Managing Director of Canara Bank. This appointment will fill the forthcoming vacancy left by K Satyanarayana Raju.

Singh, who presently holds the position of Executive Director at Indian Bank, emerged as the top choice among 17 candidates interviewed by the FSIB on Monday. The announcement was made following a comprehensive evaluation of each candidate's interview performance and experience.

The final decision rests with the appointments committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Key members of the FSIB include experienced figures like Animesh Chauhan, Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari.

