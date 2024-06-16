Peru Shaken by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Peru, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).
Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 20:30 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck near the coast of Peru region, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said on Sunday.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Peru
- magnitude
- geosciences
- coast
- GFZ
- depth
- 6.0
- german research centre
- natural disaster
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philippine Vessel Escalation: Guns Spotted by China's Coast Guard
Ivory Coast Cocoa Arrivals Hit 28.3% Decline This Season
Sterling's Rollercoaster: Pound Eases After Stellar May Performance
South Korea Embarks on Major Oil and Gas Exploration Off East Coast
South Korea Explores Vast Oil and Gas Reserves Off East Coast