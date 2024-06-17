Left Menu

Ancient Quake Could Have Altered Ganga River's Course

A recent study suggests an earthquake approximately 2,500 years ago may have diverted the Ganga river's course. The research, published in Nature Communications, indicates a magnitude 7-8 quake rerouted the river in present-day Bangladesh. This discovery highlights the potential for seismic activity to rapidly change river courses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:57 IST
Ancient Quake Could Have Altered Ganga River's Course
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking study published in Nature Communications, researchers suggest that an earthquake around 2,500 years ago may have diverted the Ganga river. Co-author Michael Steckler, a geophysicist at Columbia Climate School, believes the quake, possibly of magnitude 7-8, rerouted the river's main channel in what is now Bangladesh, a nation highly susceptible to seismic shocks.

'It could have easily inundated anyone and anything in the wrong place at the wrong time,' said Steckler. This marks the first confirmed instance of an earthquake driving a river's avulsion in deltas, particularly for an immense river like the Ganga, according to lead author Elizabeth L. Chamberlain from Wageningen University.

The study's findings have significant implications for understanding how seismic activities can rapidly alter river courses, with modern parallels suggesting similar future risks for the region's 140 million residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024