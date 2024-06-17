Left Menu

Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Landslides and Accidents in El Salvador

Five people in El Salvador were killed due to heavy rains causing landslides and vehicle accidents since the weekend. The government declared an emergency and opened shelters. In Tacuba, three died in a landslide, while two others died in a car accident. Guatemala closed schools until Thursday.

PTI | Sansalvador | Updated: 17-06-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 23:18 IST
Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Landslides and Accidents in El Salvador
AI Generated Representative Image

Five individuals tragically lost their lives in early Monday incidents that authorities in El Salvador link to persistent heavy rains since the weekend.

In Tacuba, near the Guatemala border, three people, including two minors, were buried in a rain-provoked landslide, reported Juan Carlos Bidegain, chief of civil defense.

Two more fatalities occurred when a vehicle lost control in western El Salvador. Additional casualties include a Saturday landslide and a Sunday incident where a tree fell on a vehicle.

Fuelled by low-pressure areas on Guatemala's Pacific coast and in the Gulf of Mexico, these severe weather conditions prompted El Salvador's government to declare an emergency Sunday, opening about 100 shelters nationwide.

Meanwhile, Guatemalan authorities have closed schools until Thursday as precautionary measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
2
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024