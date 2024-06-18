UNESCO Warns AI Could Fuel New Wave of Holocaust Denial

The United Nations agency UNESCO is sounding an alarm over the potential use of artificial intelligence to spark a new rise in Holocaust denial. Their report, released on Tuesday, outlines how AI might contribute to spreading falsehoods about the Holocaust online, whether through programming flaws or deliberate misuse by hate groups and Holocaust deniers.

A key concern highlighted in the report is the creation of deepfakes — hyper-realistic images or videos that suggest the Holocaust did not happen or was exaggerated. Such misinformation could fuel antisemitism and undermine public understanding of this crucial period in history. Notably, some AI programs even allow interaction with simulated historical figures, including notorious Nazis like Adolf Hitler.

Audrey Azoulay, in a statement accompanying the report, emphasized, "If we allow the horrific facts of the Holocaust to be diluted, distorted, or falsified through the irresponsible use of AI, we risk the explosive spread of antisemitism and the gradual diminution of our understanding about the causes and consequences of these atrocities."

The report also highlights the widespread use of AI in education, research, and writing, which increases the likelihood of unreliable data and AI-generated "hallucinations" causing public misunderstandings about the Holocaust. It calls on tech companies to establish ethical guidelines to minimize the chances of spreading unreliable information and prevent bad actors from exploiting AI to promote violent agendas or spread lies about the Holocaust. The report was published in collaboration with the World Jewish Congress.

