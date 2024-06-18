Record-Breaking Heat Wave Bakes Midwest and Northeast

Extreme heat alerts remained in place for tens of millions across the United States on Tuesday as record-breaking temperatures scorched cities like Chicago at the start of a sweltering week.

The National Weather Service described the prolonged heat wave as dangerous, affecting states from Iowa to Maine until at least Friday.

On Monday, Chicago shattered a 1957 temperature record, reaching a high of 97°F (36.1°C). This week's hot and muggy conditions are expected to persist, with peak heat indexes hitting near 100°F (37.7°C), according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.

Despite the severe heat, Chicago's Grant Park patrons continued to order the hottest menu items from food trucks. Emmanuel Ramos, a cook, told WBBM-TV, "They be ordering the hottest stuff on the hottest day."

Last year, the U.S. experienced the most significant heat waves since 1936. Officials now urge residents to take precautions, open cooling centers, and reduce outdoor activities to mitigate heat-related risks.

In Phoenix, a record 645 heat-related deaths were recorded in 2023. The city saw temperatures reach 112°F (44.4°C) on Saturday. Forecasters there advise minimizing outdoor exposure and staying hydrated during the peak heat hours.

Amid rising temperatures, Southern California firefighters made progress in containing a large wildfire near Los Angeles. Growing concerns about extreme heat and wildfire smoke have led the Center for Biological Diversity to petition FEMA to classify them as major disasters.

While the U.S. continues to swelter, the northern Rockies brace for late-season snow, with up to 20 inches (51 cm) expected. Tropical moisture brings added flash flood risks to the central Gulf Coast, as a notably active hurricane season looms.

