Delhi's Green Revival: 2.5 Crore Saplings in Four Years

Amid the searing heat in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday highlighted the city's remarkable green transformation. The government has planted approximately 2.5 crore saplings over the past four years, expanding the green cover from 20 percent in 2013 to 23.6 percent in 2021.

Speaking at a press conference, Rai emphasized that enhancing the city's green belt is crucial to addressing the record-breaking temperatures experienced in Delhi and nationwide over the last month and a half. He recalled a key electoral promise: planting 2 crore saplings within five years. Remarkably, the target was surpassed with 2.5 crore saplings planted in just four years, thanks to collaboration with over 25 greening agencies.

Rai reiterated the government's commitment to further greening efforts, stressing that increasing the green belt remains a priority. He underscored that the significant progress made since 2013 demonstrates the effectiveness of the city's tree plantation campaign.

