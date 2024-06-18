India Swelters Under Unprecedented Heat Wave

Large parts of northern and eastern India remained in the grip of a sweltering heat wave on Tuesday, driving power demands to record highs with warmer-than-usual nights further exacerbating people's distress.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in regions including Uttar Pradesh, south Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, and pockets of north Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and the Jammu division.

Maximum temperatures ranged from 44 to 46 degrees Celsius in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and some areas of north Madhya Pradesh, south Bihar, and north Rajasthan. Delhi, facing a severe water crisis, recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, and a minimum of 33.8 degrees Celsius, at least six notches above the usual.

The national capital's peak power demand on Tuesday afternoon reached 8,647 MW, the highest ever for the city. Cooling load due to the increased use of air conditioners amid the relentless heat wave has led to this record rise in power demand, according to officials. IMD officials noted that high minimum temperatures or warm nights are amplifying the impact of the deadly heat wave.

High night temperatures are considered hazardous because the body does not get a chance to cool down. This phenomenon is more pronounced in cities due to the urban heat island effect, where metro areas are significantly hotter than their surroundings.

At least ten places in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana reached or surpassed 45 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with Orai in Uttar Pradesh being the warmest place in the country at 46.4 degrees Celsius.

Noted environmentalist Sunita Narain highlighted the alarming situation, stating, "The minimum temperature in cities is not going down. People are not getting a chance to recover, which means we are seeing more deaths at night than during the day." India is experiencing one of its hottest summers, with multiple heat waves pushing millions to their limits and causing heat-related deaths in several states.

According to the IMD, around 40 percent of the country has recorded double the number of heat wave days than it usually does. Rajasthan has hit 50 degrees Celsius twice in the last few weeks, and Delhi has recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius for 36 consecutive days. The IMD also forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, and Meghalaya in the coming days.

