GNIDA Unveils Rs 73 Crore Development Plan to Transform Greater Noida Infrastructure

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Tuesday rolled out an ambitious Rs 73 crore development plan, targeting enhancements such as road resurfacing, installation of LED lights in rural areas, the establishment of an open gym, and the beautification of road stretches.

A flagship initiative under this plan is the resurfacing of the road from Char Murti Chowk to Tigri Roundabout, with a designated budget of Rs 7 crore. The GNIDA has already initiated the tender process for this project, expecting completion within a month.

Furthermore, the plan includes the installation of LED lights in village plots at a cost of Rs 6.85 crore, aimed at enhancing safety and visibility in several villages. It also involves constructing an open gym in the 100-meter wide green belt near Galaxy Vega Society and the beautification of DSC Road and NH-24, with a budget allocation of Rs 1.49 crore.

Post-election code removal, GNIDA has expedited its development efforts. CEO N G Ravi Kumar has directed various departments to quicken maintenance and construction activities.

The Project Department, Horticulture Department, Electrical Engineering Department, and Water-Sewer Department have all issued tenders. GNIDA's general manager, Himanshu Verma, noted that 12 projects worth Rs 47 crore are underway, including the resurfacing of Char Murti Chowk to Tigri Roundabout, completion of the Panchayat House in Pali, and residential plot development in the area.

The Water-Sewer Department has announced tenders worth Rs 17.51 crore for maintaining a 20 MLD STP in Sector Ecotech III, managing Gangajal project zonal reservoirs, and GIS mapping.

According to GNIDA, these initiatives aim to significantly uplift the infrastructure and quality of life in Greater Noida. The tendering process for all projects is expected to be completed within a month, after which execution will commence promptly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)