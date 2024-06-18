Left Menu

Assam Flood Crisis Escalates: Over 1.61 Lakh Affected, 35 Lives Lost

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated dramatically, affecting more than 1.61 lakh people across 15 districts. The death toll rose to 35 with another casualty reported in Hailakandi. Over 1.05 lakh people in eight districts were impacted the previous day. Extensive damage to crops, infrastructure, and livestock has been reported.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:20 IST
The flood situation in Assam took a dire turn on Tuesday as it affected over 1.61 lakh people across 15 districts, with a new fatality raising the death toll to 35 since late May, according to a government bulletin.

Hailakandi reported the latest death, bringing the total number of casualties due to floods, rains, and storms in the state since May 28 to 35. On Monday, over 1.05 lakh people across eight districts were reported to be grappling with the calamity.

Karimganj emerged as the worst-hit district, with 1,52,133 people affected by the floods, stated the bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. Additionally, a total crop area of 1378.64 hectares has been decimated, and 54,877 animals have been impacted. Currently, 470 villages are submerged across 24 revenue circles, forcing 5114 people to seek refuge in 43 relief camps.

Flood waters have wreaked havoc on embankments, roads, bridges, and other vital infrastructure in several districts. The Kopili river at Kampur continues to flow above danger levels, exacerbating the critical situation.

The districts currently battling the flood are Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Hojai, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Dhemaji, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Goalpara, Nagaon, Chirang, and Kokrajhar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

