Sunita Narain Critiques Modi Government's Environmental Policies

In an exclusive interaction with PTI editors, renowned environmentalist Sunita Narain criticized the Modi government's efforts on climate change and environmental degradation, asserting that while well-intentioned, they lacked proper implementation.

Narain pointed to a systemic issue in the environmental clearance process, which she claimed has been progressively weakened by successive administrations, rendering it ineffectual. 'The overall assessment is that the government had the right words but not the right actions,' she said.

Highlighting the need for a new imagination in environmental policies, Narain stressed the government's failure to learn from ground realities, which stifles innovation and productive policy changes. She urged for a robust decision-making process that effectively balances environmental concerns with developmental needs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)