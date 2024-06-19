Left Menu

Sunita Narain Critiques Modi Government's Environmental Policies

Top environmentalist Sunita Narain assessed that while the Modi government had good intentions regarding climate change and environmental degradation, they fell short on implementation. She emphasized that successive governments have diluted the environmental clearance system, making it ineffective. Narain called for a new approach to advance key government programmes concerning the environment.

Sunita Narain Critiques Modi Government's Environmental Policies
  • Country:
  • India

In an exclusive interaction with PTI editors, renowned environmentalist Sunita Narain criticized the Modi government's efforts on climate change and environmental degradation, asserting that while well-intentioned, they lacked proper implementation.

Narain pointed to a systemic issue in the environmental clearance process, which she claimed has been progressively weakened by successive administrations, rendering it ineffectual. 'The overall assessment is that the government had the right words but not the right actions,' she said.

Highlighting the need for a new imagination in environmental policies, Narain stressed the government's failure to learn from ground realities, which stifles innovation and productive policy changes. She urged for a robust decision-making process that effectively balances environmental concerns with developmental needs.

