Inferno in Raghu Vihar: Paint Business Catches Fire

In Raghu Vihar, a devastating fire broke out in a three-storey building on Wednesday, the local police reported. Thankfully, there have been no casualties.

The blaze, which is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, quickly consumed the building and caused damage to adjacent houses.

Authorities revealed that the property owner's paint business, which stored various chemicals, contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. Multiple fire tenders have been deployed to contain and extinguish the flames.

