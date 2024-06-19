Left Menu

Inferno in Raghu Vihar: Paint Business Catches Fire

A fire erupted in a three-storey building in Raghu Vihar, attributed to a suspected short circuit. No casualties were reported, but the blaze, fueled by chemicals from a paint business, spread quickly, damaging nearby houses. Firefighting efforts are ongoing.

PTI | Jaip6ur | Updated: 19-06-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 13:44 IST
Inferno in Raghu Vihar: Paint Business Catches Fire
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In Raghu Vihar, a devastating fire broke out in a three-storey building on Wednesday, the local police reported. Thankfully, there have been no casualties.

The blaze, which is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, quickly consumed the building and caused damage to adjacent houses.

Authorities revealed that the property owner's paint business, which stored various chemicals, contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. Multiple fire tenders have been deployed to contain and extinguish the flames.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024