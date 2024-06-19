Left Menu

Mysterious Fires at Novo Nordisk: Coincidence or Sabotage?

Recent fires at Novo Nordisk's Danish facilities have raised concerns about potential sabotage. Despite the coincidental timing, Danish police have found no evidence linking the incidents to criminal activity. Authorities remain cautious, considering the context of increased sabotage threats linked to Russian services. Investigations are ongoing.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:47 IST
Mysterious Fires at Novo Nordisk: Coincidence or Sabotage?
AI Generated Representative Image

There has been no indication so far that three fires that broke out at Novo Nordisk's Danish facilities over the past month were connected or that they were caused by criminal activity, the company said on Wednesday.

A blaze at a building near the company's Bagsvaerd head office northwest of Copenhagen on Tuesday was the third in just over one month at different facilities occupied by the maker of the weight-loss treatment Wegovy and diabetes drug Ozempic. The fires are taking place as authorities across several European countries including Poland, Germany and the UK have made arrests in connection with acts of sabotage such as arson and attempted arson committed on the orders of Russian services. Moscow denies any links to such incidents.

"When you see a coincidence of three fires against the same company within a short period of time, it's natural that many people think it could be part of this Russian hybrid warfare," said Jacob Kaarsbo, senior analyst at Danish think tank Europa. "I think the authorities are very aware of this," he added. "There is this tendency to believe that it could be Russia, but whether it is, we'll have to see."

So far, Danish police have not linked the fires to any criminal activity. "There are no signs of criminal activity at any of the three fires and no signs that they are linked to each other," a Novo Nordisk spokesperson said, adding that police were still investigating all three fires.

The Danish intelligence service (PET) in May said the threat of physical sabotage from Russia had increased, although PET also said then it had not yet encountered any of such concrete actions in Denmark. The latest fire was quickly brought under control by the fire brigade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024