Swift Rescue in Sikkim: 1,447 Tourists Evacuated Amidst Deadly Landslides

The rescue operations in North Sikkim concluded on Wednesday with the evacuation of the last 158 stranded tourists, as confirmed by senior officials.

Mangan District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri reported that all 1,447 stranded tourists had been evacuated within three days. Rescue efforts on Tuesday successfully evacuated 1,225 tourists, while 64 were rescued on Monday.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang stated that the tourists had been sent back to their respective destinations. The heavy rains from June 12-14, 2024, caused by a cloudburst in North Sikkim, led to 1,447 tourists being stranded in the Mangan district. However, all have now been safely evacuated through extensive rescue operations.

The CM expressed his gratitude to all participants in the rescue mission and commended the tourists for their patience during these challenging times. According to Chettri, the tourists, who had been stranded in Lachung for several days, were transported to Mangan town via Chungthang. Most were further transported to the state capital, Gangtok, using vehicles provided by the transport department.

The operation saw the involvement of multiple agencies, including the district administration, police, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Travel Agents' Association of Sikkim (TAAS), local panchayats, and volunteers.

Mangan, known for its tourist attractions such as Gurudongmar Lake and Yumthang Valley, experienced severe damage due to landslides triggered by heavy rain. At least six people have been killed, and the calamity has led to significant property damage and disruption of power, food supplies, and mobile networks in several areas.

Around 1,500 tourists, including some foreigners, were stranded in Lachung town as a result of the landslides. The road network in Mangan district remains significantly damaged, prompting the district magistrate to order the closure of schools in 10 clusters of Mangan and Dzongu blocks until further notice. The Border Roads Organisation continues to work on clearing roads and restoring connectivity.

