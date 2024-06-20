Maharashtra Faces Deluge: Red Alert Issued for Palghar Despite Efforts

Heavy rains lashed Maharashtra's Thane and neighbouring Palghar districts overnight, prompting authorities to issue a 'red alert' for Palghar on Thursday morning. Officials predict very heavy showers in the region, exacerbating the situation.

Flooding of the Surya river in Palghar submerged a bridge in Manor, disrupting movement between Wada and Manor, district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI. The high tide has further aggravated the conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for Palghar at 10 am, forecasting significant downpours in the next three hours, Kadam noted. This has also halted ongoing search operations for an excavator and its operator at Sasun Navghar in Palghar, buried in a tunnel of an upcoming water project since May 29.

Thane city and district experienced heavy downpour overnight, receiving 35.51 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi reported. Sporadic incidents of tree branches falling were also noted. The city received 26.42 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 9.30 am Thursday, accumulating 228.93 mm rainfall this monsoon season compared to 50.70 mm last year.

