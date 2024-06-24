Government Increases Financial Support for Drought-Stricken Farmers

The coalition Government is extending more financial assistance to farmers and growers across various regions impacted by drought to help with essential living costs.

"Rural Assistance Payments are now available in 38 districts affected by dry conditions to support eligible farmers and growers whose incomes have been significantly reduced," announced Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston. "These payments will continue until 10 November 2024, when we expect farmer incomes to recover."

Farmers and growers in the Northland, Taranaki, Horizons (Manawatu-Whanganui, including Tararua), Greater Wellington (including Wairarapa), Top of the South (Marlborough, Tasman, and Nelson City), Canterbury, and Otago regional council areas can now apply for this assistance through the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).

Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson urged struggling farmers and growers to reach out to their Rural Support Trust for guidance on the various forms of support available and to get assistance with applying for a Rural Assistance Payment.

"We understand that droughts are difficult to bounce back from and acknowledge the ongoing impacts on rural communities," Minister Patterson said.

Notes on Rural Assistance Payments:

Eligibility: The eligibility for a Rural Assistance Payment depends on the income of the farmer or grower and their partner (excluding income from their farming business), as well as any money or off-farm assets they have.

More Information: More details on Rural Assistance Payments can be found on the MSD website.

Districts where the payment is available:

Far North District Council

Whangarei District Council

Kaipara District Council

New Plymouth District Council

Stratford District Council

South Taranaki District Council

Whanganui District Council

Ruapehu District Council

Rangitikei District Council

Manawatū District Council

Horowhenua District Council

Palmerston North District Council

Tararua District Council

Kāpiti District Council

Porirua City Council

Upper Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council

Wellington City Council

Masterton District Council

Carterton District Council

South Wairarapa District Council

Marlborough District Council

Nelson City Council

Tasman District Council

Kaikoura District Council

Hurunui District Council

Waimakariri District Council

Christchurch City Council including Banks Peninsula

Selwyn District Council

Ashburton District Council

Timaru District Council

Mackenzie District Council

Waimate District Council

Waitaki District Council

Dunedin City Council

Central Otago District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council

Clutha District Council

Farmers and growers are encouraged to contact their Rural Support Trust to learn more about the assistance available and to ensure they receive the help they need during this challenging period.