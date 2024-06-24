Government Increases Financial Support for Drought-Stricken Farmers
The coalition Government is extending more financial assistance to farmers and growers across various regions impacted by drought to help with essential living costs.
"Rural Assistance Payments are now available in 38 districts affected by dry conditions to support eligible farmers and growers whose incomes have been significantly reduced," announced Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston. "These payments will continue until 10 November 2024, when we expect farmer incomes to recover."
Farmers and growers in the Northland, Taranaki, Horizons (Manawatu-Whanganui, including Tararua), Greater Wellington (including Wairarapa), Top of the South (Marlborough, Tasman, and Nelson City), Canterbury, and Otago regional council areas can now apply for this assistance through the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).
Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson urged struggling farmers and growers to reach out to their Rural Support Trust for guidance on the various forms of support available and to get assistance with applying for a Rural Assistance Payment.
"We understand that droughts are difficult to bounce back from and acknowledge the ongoing impacts on rural communities," Minister Patterson said.
Notes on Rural Assistance Payments:
Eligibility: The eligibility for a Rural Assistance Payment depends on the income of the farmer or grower and their partner (excluding income from their farming business), as well as any money or off-farm assets they have.
More Information: More details on Rural Assistance Payments can be found on the MSD website.
Districts where the payment is available:
Far North District Council
Whangarei District Council
Kaipara District Council
New Plymouth District Council
Stratford District Council
South Taranaki District Council
Whanganui District Council
Ruapehu District Council
Rangitikei District Council
Manawatū District Council
Horowhenua District Council
Palmerston North District Council
Tararua District Council
Kāpiti District Council
Porirua City Council
Upper Hutt City Council
Hutt City Council
Wellington City Council
Masterton District Council
Carterton District Council
South Wairarapa District Council
Marlborough District Council
Nelson City Council
Tasman District Council
Kaikoura District Council
Hurunui District Council
Waimakariri District Council
Christchurch City Council including Banks Peninsula
Selwyn District Council
Ashburton District Council
Timaru District Council
Mackenzie District Council
Waimate District Council
Waitaki District Council
Dunedin City Council
Central Otago District Council
Queenstown Lakes District Council
Clutha District Council
Farmers and growers are encouraged to contact their Rural Support Trust to learn more about the assistance available and to ensure they receive the help they need during this challenging period.
