Tragic Fire Erupts at South Korean Lithium Battery Factory

A devastating fire at a lithium battery manufacturing factory near Seoul, South Korea, has resulted in one death, three injuries, and over 20 people reported missing. The rescue mission led by local fire official Kim Jin-young continues amidst complicated identification processes due to a burned staff register.

  • Country:
  • South Korea

A tragic fire at a lithium battery manufacturing factory near South Korea's capital has claimed one life, injured three individuals, and left more than 20 people missing. Rescue efforts continue as firefighters navigate the difficult conditions.

Local fire official Kim Jin-young reported that the blaze occurred at the factory in Hwaseong, just south of Seoul, on Monday. The incident has triggered a large-scale response to locate the missing personnel.

According to Kim, the identification process for the missing 23 people has been hampered due to the staff register being destroyed in the fire, complicating rescue operations.

