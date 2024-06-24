Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Proposes Overhaul in Building Byelaws to Boost UP’s Hotel Industry

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for changes in building byelaws to boost the hotel industry. He stressed the importance of adapting standards in areas like parking, security, and fire safety. Additionally, a Shahjahanpur Development Authority is proposed to support long-term district planning.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:12 IST
In a bid to bolster Uttar Pradesh's hotel industry, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Monday the need for revisiting and amending the state's building byelaws. Addressing senior officials from the housing department, Adityanath emphasized that Uttar Pradesh has become a prime tourist destination due to these efforts.

He pointed out that the current positive climate has unlocked vast opportunities for the hotel sector. Changes include modifying the minimum land requirements and access road widths for residential areas hosting 6 to 20-room hotels. Standards relating to parking, security, and fire safety are also set for an overhaul.

Moreover, Adityanath highlighted the necessity of establishing the 'Shahjahanpur Development Authority' for the district's long-term, planned development. Further, he called for the identification and completion of numerous government buildings currently unused or unfinished across various districts, ensuring they serve beneficial purposes.

