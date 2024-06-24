Left Menu

Rescue of Experienced Cavers from Spanish Cave System

Two experienced cavers, missing for 40 hours in a 1,600-foot deep cave system in northern Spain, were found unscathed. They adhered to protocols by staying put after likely losing their light sources. Located west of Bilbao, the cave system has underground rivers and low temperatures, requiring specialized equipment.

Updated: 24-06-2024 23:04 IST
Two cavers missing for 40 hours in a 500-metre (1,600-foot) deep cave system in northern Spain were found unscathed on Monday by a search team.

Javier Allende, a spokesperson for regional emergency services, said the missing couple, both experienced cavers from central Spain, might have lost their light sources and then stayed put in the dark, following established protocol. They were discovered in one of the galleries that had been identified as a likely location and were set to emerge shortly from the Garmaciega-Sima del Sombrero cave system, around 50 km (30 miles) west of Bilbao.

The cave system has many underground rivers and very low temperatures, and requires specialised equipment.

