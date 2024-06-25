From Cat-Inspired Comebacks to Football's Failing Oracles

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-Mudryk's cat helps him inspire Ukraine to victory

Ukraine midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk helped spark his side to a vital comeback Euro 2024 victory over Slovakia on Friday with a little help from his pet cat. The 23-year-old Chelsea player often posts photos of his cat on social media and now has had his beloved short-eared tabby printed on his shin pads for the tournament in Germany.

Soccer-Trains, petri dishes and a struggling sea lion join football's dubious oracles

Spare a thought for Hilla the 'oracle' sea lion from Leipzig Zoo, whose reputation for football prophesy is hanging by a thread after she predicted Scotland would hold Germany to an unlikely draw at Euro 2024. Had she not watched the two sides? Did she know nothing of football history and Scotland's repeated failures at major tournaments? Seemingly not and the 5-1 thrashing dealt out to Steve Clarke's side by the hosts has called Hilla's soothsaying credentials into question.

