Ukraine's Mykhailo Mudryk led a Euro 2024 comeback victory with inspiration from his pet cat. In Leipzig, oracle sea lion Hilla's reputation took a hit after incorrectly predicting Scotland would draw with Germany, highlighting the eccentric world of football's quirky predictions.

Updated: 25-06-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 02:26 IST
Mykhailo Mudryk

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-Mudryk's cat helps him inspire Ukraine to victory

Ukraine midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk helped spark his side to a vital comeback Euro 2024 victory over Slovakia on Friday with a little help from his pet cat. The 23-year-old Chelsea player often posts photos of his cat on social media and now has had his beloved short-eared tabby printed on his shin pads for the tournament in Germany.

Soccer-Trains, petri dishes and a struggling sea lion join football's dubious oracles

Spare a thought for Hilla the 'oracle' sea lion from Leipzig Zoo, whose reputation for football prophesy is hanging by a thread after she predicted Scotland would hold Germany to an unlikely draw at Euro 2024. Had she not watched the two sides? Did she know nothing of football history and Scotland's repeated failures at major tournaments? Seemingly not and the 5-1 thrashing dealt out to Steve Clarke's side by the hosts has called Hilla's soothsaying credentials into question.

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

