BMC Adopts Eco-Friendly Pyre Creation to Curb Pollution

In a bid to curb pollution and reduce wood usage, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced its plan to utilize eco-friendly pyre creation technology at nine crematoriums across the city. This innovative approach promises to minimize air pollution and save the environment.

The initiative involves the application of briquettes and pellet biomass as alternative fuels in place of traditional wood for cremation. Fourteen crematoriums have been earmarked for this transformation, significantly cutting down on wood consumption and associated pollutants. Since 2020, this method has been piloted in Sion with promising results, noted the civic release on Monday.

A noteworthy reduction from 350-400 kilograms of wood to just 100-125 kilograms of pellet biomass per cremation could save around 250 kilograms of wood per process. The specialized cremation furnace design further ensures minimal wood use, making the technology a win-win for the environment. Upcoming adoptions will span crematoriums in Bhoiwada, Wadala, Reay Road, Vikhroli, Govandi, Chembur, Borivali, and Goregaon.

Additionally, the city's existing cremation infrastructure boasts 10 electric and 18 gas facilities, as per the BMC release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)