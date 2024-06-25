Left Menu

China's Chang'e 6: Unveiling Secrets from the Moon's Far Side

China's Chang'e 6 probe has made history by returning with rock and soil samples from the moon's far side. Landing in Inner Mongolia, it brings back 2.5 million-year-old volcanic rock, aiming to answer critical questions about the moon's geological differences. This marks the first sample collection from the far side.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 25-06-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 12:24 IST
China's Chang'e 6: Unveiling Secrets from the Moon's Far Side
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China's Chang'e 6 probe has made a historic landfall on Earth, returning on Tuesday with groundbreaking rock and soil samples from the moon's far side, a global first.

The probe successfully landed in the Inner Mongolian region, capturing the attention of the scientific community worldwide.

Scientists are optimistic that the retrieved samples, dated to be 2.5 million years old, will uncover the mysteries of the moon's geological discrepancies between its near and far sides. This mission contrasts sharply with past U.S. and Soviet endeavors that focused solely on the moon's near side, visible from Earth.

The Chang'e 6 embarked on its mission on May 3, and after a 53-day journey, it drilled into the moon's core and collected surface rocks.

According to Zongyu Yue from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, these samples are expected to illuminate the geologic activities responsible for the moon's varying landscapes. China has previously succeeded with the Chang'e 5 mission on the near side and continues to lead lunar exploration efforts.

The scientific community is eagerly awaiting the analysis that could also shed light on ancient meteorite impacts on the moon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024