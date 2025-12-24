India's LVM3 Rocket Boosts Confidence in Manned Space Missions

The recent deployment of the Bluebird Block-2 satellite aboard an LVM3-M6 rocket has substantially bolstered India's human spaceflight initiative, Gaganyaan, according to ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. He highlighted the pivotal function of the LVM3, which is set to play a crucial role in the Gaganyaan mission, aimed at safely sending Indian astronauts into space and bringing them back.

V Narayanan emphasized the impressive accuracy of this mission, noting that the satellite was placed within 1.5 km of the targeted 520 km circular orbit, making it one of the most precise launches in India's history. Further advancements included the introduction of a high-power electro-mechanical actuator, enhancing the rocket's payload capacity by approximately 150 kg.

The mission's success underscores ISRO's readiness for future endeavors, including Gaganyaan, and has intensified global interest in the LVM3. NewSpace India Ltd's Acting Chairman pointed out the increased demand for LVM3, with multiple global companies expressing interest in its capabilities and planning future launches.

