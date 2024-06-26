Left Menu

Kerala Faces Havoc: Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Cause Widespread Damage

Several parts of Kerala experienced severe damage due to heavy rains and strong winds. High tides, sea incursions, and landslides hit multiple districts, causing the destruction of homes, uprooting of trees, and collapse of structures. Authorities have issued warnings and holiday advisories in response to the ongoing weather crisis.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-06-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 13:38 IST
Kerala Faces Havoc: Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Cause Widespread Damage
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala witnessed extensive damage as relentless heavy rains and powerful winds battered various regions on Wednesday, leading to the uprooting of trees and rising water levels in rivers and dams across the state.

High tides and sea incursions afflicted districts such as Thrissur and Ernakulam, while landslides wreaked havoc in the high ranges of Kozhikode, resulting in significant destruction.

The ongoing deluge since Tuesday night has left several houses damaged in districts like Alappuzha, Kannur, and Idukki, officials reported.

Incessant rains caused a portion of the annadana mandapam at the renowned Ochira Parabrahma Temple in Kollam district to collapse.

In Ernakulam, numerous trees were uprooted along the Periyar River banks in Aluva, prompting the release of excess water from dams such as Malankara, Pambla, and Kallarkutty.

The Ernakulam District Administration issued warnings to residents living near the Muvattupuzha and Thodupuzha rivers to stay vigilant as Malankara Dam's shutters were elevated by one meter each to manage the overflow.

In Kottayam district, educational institutions were closed on Wednesday due to the continuous downpour.

The state Disaster Management Authority has forecasted moderate to intense rainfall with winds up to 40 km/h in districts like Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur during the upcoming hours.

The Authority highlighted potential traffic congestion due to waterlogging and poor visibility, stressing the importance of regulating traffic and limiting non-essential travel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024