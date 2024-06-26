Kerala Faces Havoc: Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Cause Widespread Damage

Kerala witnessed extensive damage as relentless heavy rains and powerful winds battered various regions on Wednesday, leading to the uprooting of trees and rising water levels in rivers and dams across the state.

High tides and sea incursions afflicted districts such as Thrissur and Ernakulam, while landslides wreaked havoc in the high ranges of Kozhikode, resulting in significant destruction.

The ongoing deluge since Tuesday night has left several houses damaged in districts like Alappuzha, Kannur, and Idukki, officials reported.

Incessant rains caused a portion of the annadana mandapam at the renowned Ochira Parabrahma Temple in Kollam district to collapse.

In Ernakulam, numerous trees were uprooted along the Periyar River banks in Aluva, prompting the release of excess water from dams such as Malankara, Pambla, and Kallarkutty.

The Ernakulam District Administration issued warnings to residents living near the Muvattupuzha and Thodupuzha rivers to stay vigilant as Malankara Dam's shutters were elevated by one meter each to manage the overflow.

In Kottayam district, educational institutions were closed on Wednesday due to the continuous downpour.

The state Disaster Management Authority has forecasted moderate to intense rainfall with winds up to 40 km/h in districts like Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur during the upcoming hours.

The Authority highlighted potential traffic congestion due to waterlogging and poor visibility, stressing the importance of regulating traffic and limiting non-essential travel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)