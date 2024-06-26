Lightning Strikes Claim Five Lives in Odisha Amidst Heavy Rainfall
At least five people died due to lightning strikes in Bargarh and Bolangir districts of Odisha. Heavy rains caused waterlogging in several areas. Chief Minister announced Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased. Rainfall is expected to continue for four more days, meteorologists said.
At least five people tragically lost their lives due to lightning strikes at various locations in Odisha's Bargarh and Bolangir districts on Wednesday, according to police reports.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased, an official statement declared.
Three individuals perished in a lightning strike at Duanadihi village, while two others were killed at Chaulbanji village. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall played havoc across several parts of Odisha, resulting in waterlogging in low-lying areas, said officials.
Nayagarh recorded a heavy rainfall of 110 mm, with other regions like Paralakhemundi, Nabarangpur, and Bhubaneswar also experiencing significant precipitation, they added.
Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty indicated that the state would see continued rainfall over the next four days, with districts like Gajapati, Rayagada, and Balangir expected to experience heavy to very heavy rain on Thursday.
The weather office issued a bulletin forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph in multiple districts on June 26.
