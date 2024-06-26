Mumbai's Iconic Race Course to Transform into International Standard Park

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a significant proposal to develop a central public park of international standards on the 120-acre Mahalaxmi Race Course grounds in Mumbai.

In a crucial weekly cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, it was decided that no construction activity would be permitted on the site designated for the central park. Amongst the total 211 acres of the Race Course land, 91 acres will be leased to the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) until 2053, with an option to extend.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will utilise the remaining 120 acres for the proposed park. Former minister Aaditya Thackeray condemned the government's move, claiming it caters to favored builders and contractors. Thackeray vowed to protect the Race Course's natural state and take legal action against any collusion if his party returns to power.

