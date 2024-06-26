Left Menu

Mumbai's Iconic Race Course to Transform into International Standard Park

The Maharashtra cabinet approved a plan to transform the 120-acre Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai into a public park of international standards. The remaining 91 acres will be leased to the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC). Critics argue the government is yielding to builders' interests.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 23:51 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a significant proposal to develop a central public park of international standards on the 120-acre Mahalaxmi Race Course grounds in Mumbai.

In a crucial weekly cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, it was decided that no construction activity would be permitted on the site designated for the central park. Amongst the total 211 acres of the Race Course land, 91 acres will be leased to the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) until 2053, with an option to extend.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will utilise the remaining 120 acres for the proposed park. Former minister Aaditya Thackeray condemned the government's move, claiming it caters to favored builders and contractors. Thackeray vowed to protect the Race Course's natural state and take legal action against any collusion if his party returns to power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

