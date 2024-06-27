IISc Innovates 3D Hydrogel Culture to Study Tuberculosis

Researchers from the Department of Bioengineering at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have developed a groundbreaking 3D hydrogel culture system to study tuberculosis. This new system closely mimics the mammalian lung environment, providing an effective platform for tracking Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) infections and evaluating the efficacy of TB treatments.

According to a press release from the Bengaluru-based IISc, the new 3D culture model addresses the limitations of existing 2D culture systems. Unlike traditional culture plates, which do not accurately replicate the lung's extracellular matrix (ECM), the novel hydrogel system incorporates collagen to create a gel-like 3D environment. This allows researchers to study how Mtb infects lung cells in conditions closer to actual human tissue.

Significant findings from the study, published in 'Advanced Healthcare Materials,' include the hydrogel's ability to maintain mammalian cell viability for up to three weeks, compared to 4-7 days in conventional systems. Additionally, the researchers demonstrated that the TB drug pyrazinamide was effective in clinically relevant doses within the hydrogel, a result not previously shown in other culture systems.

