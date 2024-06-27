Left Menu

Flash Floods Paralyze Dibrugarh: A Call for Better Drainage System

Dibrugarh town is facing severe flash floods due to heavy rains, resulting in waterlogged streets. Residents blame an unplanned drainage system and encroachments for the recurring issue. Officials and locals call for scientific drainage solutions. 41 lives have been lost in Assam due to floods, landslides, and storms this year.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dibrugarh town has been severely affected by flash floods, with most streets waterlogged following heavy rains on Thursday morning. Mancotta Road, a crucial thoroughfare, is now submerged in knee-deep water.

Residents of Dibrugarh, located on the Brahmaputra's banks, have long complained about persistent flash flooding due to an unplanned drainage system. Parimal Banik, a local resident, stated, ''Every year, waterlogging occurs mainly because of poor drainage system. Although the department concerned constructs roads in every ward, they refrain from digging up drains adjacent to these roads.''

An official, who wished to remain anonymous, noted that encroachments near the Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) drain hinder rainwater from flowing out, resulting in widespread waterlogging.

Ismail Ahmed, a retired professor, argued, ''We need a scientific drainage system that can flush out water from the town. Dibrugarh, one of Assam's oldest towns, suffers greatly during the rainy season.''

The flood situation in Assam is gradually improving, yet nearly 1.4 lakh people remain affected across seven districts, with Cachar being the worst hit. To date, 41 people have died in the state's floods, landslides, and storms this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

