SA Advances Biodiversity Sector Transformation for Economic Growth and Conservation

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) in South Africa is intensifying efforts to transform the biodiversity sector, aiming to enhance its contribution to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) while conserving precious natural resources.

Under its constitutional mandate to manage and protect the country’s environment and natural resources, DFFE has achieved significant milestones in biodiversity conservation and sectoral transformation. A pivotal achievement includes the recent revision of the National Biodiversity Economy Strategy (NBES), which emphasizes inclusivity and local beneficiation of indigenous biological resources.

The 2024 Biodiversity Economy and Investment Indaba (BEII) held in March in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, underscored the imperative for sector transformation. With over 1000 participants, the BEII highlighted the urgent need to integrate rural communities and historically disadvantaged individuals into the biodiversity economy. Discussions centered on poverty alleviation, job creation, and reducing inequality through sustainable biodiversity practices.

Central to these efforts is the White Paper on Conservation and Sustainable Use of South Africa's Biodiversity, guiding policies that promote cooperative governance and multi-stakeholder partnerships. The revised NBES aligns with these principles, focusing on conservation, sustainable utilization, value chain beneficiation, and broad-based transformation to foster socio-economic growth.

South Africa’s biodiversity strategy encompasses diverse ecosystems, emphasizing their economic, social, and ecological benefits. The approach prioritizes long-term ecosystem health and equitable distribution of economic benefits, emphasizing sustainable practices over short-term gains.

In line with global frameworks like the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, the revised NBES expands its scope to include marine, coastal, estuarine, and freshwater environments. Ecosystem restoration and ecological infrastructure are also key components, supporting sustainable development where nature and communities thrive together.

The success stories of projects like the Tshivhula Communal Property Association (CPA) in Limpopo illustrate the potential of community-owned lands for conservation businesses and rural development. Projects such as Tshivhula Game Farm-Ndou Safaris highlight the positive impact of community-driven initiatives supported by government and private sector investments.

The DFFE’s recent media excursion to Tshivhula Game Farm-Ndou Safaris, as part of the BEII Post-Indaba activities, showcased these successes. Media representatives engaged with community leaders, private partners, government officials, and conservation experts, witnessing firsthand the benefits of biodiversity stewardship and sustainable tourism.

Looking forward, the revised NBES underpins South Africa’s commitment to biodiversity conservation, economic growth, and social equity. By integrating conservation with sustainable development practices, the country aims to set a global example of responsible natural resource management that benefits both present and future generations.