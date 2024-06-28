Left Menu

Delhi Deluge: Power Outages Disrupt City Amid Torrential Rains

Heavy rains in Delhi on Friday morning led to widespread power disruptions across the city. Technical faults and precautionary shutdowns in waterlogged areas caused the outages. Residents of Dwarka, Jangpura, and Laxmi Nagar were among the affected. Repair works were promptly initiated to restore power.

Updated: 28-06-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 12:11 IST
Delhi experienced significant power disruptions on Friday morning following heavy rains, officials revealed. The outages were attributed to technical faults and precautionary shutdowns in waterlogged regions, according to power distribution companies (discoms) operating in the city.

Residents in several districts, including Dwarka, Jangpura, and Laxmi Nagar, reported that electricity supply was cut off promptly as rains commenced. A discom official detailed that the downpour caused damage to power lines, poles, and other infrastructure, triggering the extensive outages. Nevertheless, repair works were promptly initiated to restore the service, he added.

In an effort to prevent electrocution incidents, power supplies were temporarily halted in numerous areas. The torrential rains, which began around 3 am, resulted in waterlogged roads across the city and even led to a portion of the roof collapsing at Delhi airport's Terminal 1. The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, classifying it as very heavy rain per the India Meteorological Department's standards.

