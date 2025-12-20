Delhi Mayor Initiates Robust Measures to Combat Waterlogging Issues

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh took proactive measures on Saturday by inspecting the Gokalpur drain, aiming to tackle persistent drainage and sanitation problems. His visit, along with key officials and figures, highlighted the critical need for efficient desilting and cleaning operations to avert waterlogging.

The inspection spanned the area between Khajuri Chowk nala and Fifth Pusta nala, responding to long-standing complaints from residents. Singh assured the public of the administration's commitment to a clean environment, underscoring the necessity of vigilant monitoring and scientific removal of silt.

Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy against negligence, the mayor directed all concerned departments to maintain regular cleaning schedules and ensure visible results. Coordinated efforts and strict accountability measures were set in place to deliver permanent solutions, promising early relief to Gokalpur residents.

