Left Menu

Delhi Mayor Initiates Robust Measures to Combat Waterlogging Issues

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh inspected the Gokalpur drain to address drainage and sanitation issues. Joined by officials and local leaders, Singh stressed the importance of regular monitoring and effective cleaning to prevent waterlogging. He emphasized accountability and coordination among departments for visible improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:31 IST
Delhi Mayor Initiates Robust Measures to Combat Waterlogging Issues
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh took proactive measures on Saturday by inspecting the Gokalpur drain, aiming to tackle persistent drainage and sanitation problems. His visit, along with key officials and figures, highlighted the critical need for efficient desilting and cleaning operations to avert waterlogging.

The inspection spanned the area between Khajuri Chowk nala and Fifth Pusta nala, responding to long-standing complaints from residents. Singh assured the public of the administration's commitment to a clean environment, underscoring the necessity of vigilant monitoring and scientific removal of silt.

Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy against negligence, the mayor directed all concerned departments to maintain regular cleaning schedules and ensure visible results. Coordinated efforts and strict accountability measures were set in place to deliver permanent solutions, promising early relief to Gokalpur residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025