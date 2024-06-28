Heroic Rescue: Navy and Coast Guard Save Lives in Lakshadweep

In a remarkable display of valor and efficiency, the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard undertook a joint medical evacuation on Thursday, rescuing four critically-ill patients, including two infants, from Agatti Island, Lakshadweep. The operation was carried out amidst adverse weather conditions.

Responding to an urgent request from the Lakshadweep administration, the rescue teams from the Southern Naval Command and the Coast Guard District HQ - 4 demonstrated unparalleled dedication. The challenging weather, due to the ongoing south-west monsoon, made the mission even more daunting.

Deploying Dornier aircraft from INS Garuda and CG Air Enclave, the rescue teams landed at Agatti, safely boarded the patients, and transported them to Kochi by 7 pm. The patients were then transferred to a local hospital for further treatment, reaffirming the commitment of India's naval forces to humanitarian assistance.

