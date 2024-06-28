Left Menu

Heroic Rescue: Navy and Coast Guard Save Lives in Lakshadweep

The Indian Navy and Coast Guard conducted a joint medical evacuation of four critically-ill patients, including two infants, from Agatti Island amid challenging weather conditions. They were safely transported to Kochi and shifted to a local hospital, demonstrating their commitment to crisis response and humanitarian aid.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-06-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 12:52 IST
Heroic Rescue: Navy and Coast Guard Save Lives in Lakshadweep
AI Generated Representative Image
  Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of valor and efficiency, the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard undertook a joint medical evacuation on Thursday, rescuing four critically-ill patients, including two infants, from Agatti Island, Lakshadweep. The operation was carried out amidst adverse weather conditions.

Responding to an urgent request from the Lakshadweep administration, the rescue teams from the Southern Naval Command and the Coast Guard District HQ - 4 demonstrated unparalleled dedication. The challenging weather, due to the ongoing south-west monsoon, made the mission even more daunting.

Deploying Dornier aircraft from INS Garuda and CG Air Enclave, the rescue teams landed at Agatti, safely boarded the patients, and transported them to Kochi by 7 pm. The patients were then transferred to a local hospital for further treatment, reaffirming the commitment of India's naval forces to humanitarian assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

